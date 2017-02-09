Cobra Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2017

We've teamed up with Cobra to give 2 golfers a chance to lower their scores in 2017 the ‘smarter way’ via the Cobra Smarter Ways to Lower Scores experience

Take Part In the ‘Cobra Smarter Ways to Lower Scores’ experience

Golf Monthly is teaming up with Cobra to offer two golfers the opportunity to lower their scores in 2017 the ‘smarter way’.

Cobra Golf has long been about innovation and performance, and its exciting new 2017 range is no exception, whether it be the state-of-the-art Connect system in the F7, F7+ and KING LTD drivers via a revolutionary partnership with Arccos, or the F7 ‘one length’ and variable irons borne out of the brand’s association with rising star, Bryson DeChambeau.

Two Golf Monthly readers can now reap the benefits of Cobra’s technological expertise for themselves via ‘Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2017’.

The selected duo will enjoy…

A ‘driver thru wedges’ Cobra fitting session at the Cobra Fitting Centre, Silvermere, Surrey on Monday March 13, 2017 with Cobra expert fitter and Brand Experience Manager, Joe Folker

Advice and lessons from Cobra staff PGA Pros

New Puma outfit and footwear

A follow-up experience – week commencing July 3, 2017 (venue & date TBA)

A further Cobra brand experience and project wrap-up – week commencing September 4, 2017 (venue & date TBA)

How to apply

If you would like to be considered for this fantastic opportunity, simply email golfmonthly@timeinc.com with ‘Cobra Smarter Ways’ in the subject line. Please attach a photo of yourself and include the following information…

Name

Golf Monthly Forum Name (if applicable)

Date of Birth

Home Club (if applicable)

Handicap

Social media profiles (Twitter, Facebook etc)

How many rounds per month do you play?

How many lessons per year do you take?

Current club line-up noting which, if any, you have been custom fitted for

Driver

Fairway woods

Hybrids

Irons

Wedges

Have you trialled the Cobra 2017 range yet?

100 words (maximum) on why you should be selected

Terms and Conditions

Closing date for applications is February 18, 2017

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of Cobra and Golf Monthly representatives with the selected duo announced on February 22, 2017

The panel’s decision is final and no alternative prizes will be offered

To be eligible, you must be…