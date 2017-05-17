Entries Open For ‘MCombination’ Day With TaylorMade!

On this one-of-a-kind day at the Grove on June 5th you'll get fitted for TaylorMade woods, receive a lesson from YouTube stars Meandmygolf and play nine holes with some special guests!

Golf Monthly has joined forces with TaylorMade to offer eight lucky golfers the chance to take part in a special ‘MCombination’ Day with TaylorMade, YouTube stars Meandmygolf and other special guests at The Grove Golf Club near Watford on Monday June 5th.

The day will offer golfers the opportunity to experience TaylorMade’s M family metal wood line up and find the best combination of driver, fairway and hybrid clubs for their game, get tips and advice from MeAndMyGolf and play nine holes of golf on the highly rated course that hosted the WGC-American Express Championships in 2006 and and the British Masters in 2016.

If you want to apply to be part of this fantastic day then send an email to joel.tadman@timeinc.com with ‘MCombination’ in the subject line and the below information.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday May 23rd and those selected will be informed on Friday May 26th.

The day will run from 9am to 6pm and those selected will be required to take part in video and photography during the day for Golf Monthly, TaylorMade and Meandmygolf channels.

Required information:

Name

Forum name (if applicable)

Date of birth

Home club

Handicap (if applicable)

Glove size

Social media profiles (if applicable)

Twitter

Instagram

Snapchat

Facebook

Current metalwood line up (including driver fairways wood(s) and hybrid(s)). Please include information on club specification – loft and shaft – and note whether or not you were custom fitted.

100 words maximum on your metalwood game noting any strengths and weaknesses or particular bad shots/ball flight patterns.