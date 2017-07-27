The 2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship comes to a conclusion at Heythrop Park on 4th August, here is the lowdown...
2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship Final Preview
Europe’s biggest hitters are preparing to descend on Heythrop Park for the climax of the American Golf UK Long Drive Championship.
The final, which is free to attend at the Oxfordshire venue on 4th August, is the most competitive ever and is bringing together Europe’s strongest Long Drive field to compete for the 2017 UK title and a coveted spot in the World Long Drive Championship.
Each competitor has won through two stages of qualifying against over 5000 golfers to reach the final, with records tumbling throughout.
Five of the qualifiers have hit over 400 yards, with Scotland’s John McSloy leading the way on 415 yards!
Here are the competitors:
Lucas Dornan – Reigning Champion
Injured for much of the year but has just returned to training and shouldn’t be discounted after last year’s winning performance
Adam Stacey
Qualified T6 with 397 yards. Experienced long driver with 19 worldwide wins. Last event 6 years ago so much will depend on his reaction to his return to competition
James Tait
Sponsors invite after just missing out at regional qualifying. Has competed well on Long Drive World Series this year, beating World Long Drive Championship runner up Tim Burke in his last outing. Working with renowned LD coach Lee Cox – one to watch
Brad Pearmain
Sponsors invite after just missing out at regionals. Seeded in first place at 2016 final before hitting 6 OB shots in quarters. Recorded first win on Long Drive European Tour this year at German Open and has hit his first 400yard drive in competition. Real contender on his day.
Dan Konyk
Qualified 5th with 401 yards. 2015 Champion returning to form this year after a quiet 2016. Has consistently hit well this season without getting results. Very experienced long driver who is returning to form
Max Armstrong
Sponsors invite after just missing out at regionals. Relative newcomer to long drive but very impressive raw talent. Working with Joe Miller’s coach Lee Cox, so one to watch.
David Evans
Qualified 2nd with 412 yards. 2016 runner up who went on to take part in the World Long Drive Championships. Amateur long driver who consistently impresses in competition conditions. Definitely one to watch at these prices
James Fawsett
Qualified 3rd with 405 yards. Accomplished golfer, playing off scratch. Inexperienced at long drive but qualifying distance must make him a contender
John McSloy
No.1 qualifier with 415 yards. Hugely impressive at qualifying and showed well at 2016 finals. Not a full time long driver, can be inconsistent but on his day could destroy the field
Adam Hussain
Qualified T9 with 389 yards. Doctor from Stockport took part in qualifying for fun and beat many Pros. Not a favourite but can’t be ruled out after unexpected display at qualifying
Timo Petrasch
Qualified T9 with 389 yards. Has hit well this year on Long Drive European Tour. Flew in to qualifying from Germany to hit 6 balls so taking this competition very seriously. Good outside bet.
Vincent Palm
Qualified 4th with 403 yards. Won in Hungary on Long Drive European Tour with 424 yards. Good form and another German competitor who travelled especially to qualify for the final. Good form, winning pedigree this year and big qualifying numbers. Looks a great bet at these odds
Alex Robertson
Qualified T6 with 397 yards. 2016 semi-finalist who has gained valuable experience on Long Drive European Tour this year. 2nd at Austrian Open and qualified strongly here for the final. Good odds for an outside chance
Matt Blair
Qualified 8th with 392 yards. Complete novice in long drive. This big hitting club golfer impressed in qualification but would be a real surprise if he featured against an experienced and very strong field.
Nigel Hunt
Qualified T9 with 389 yards. Strong showing at qualifying but little known about this outside prospect.
Mark Thompson
Qualified T9 with 389 yards. Appeared at 2016 final with little success. Not competed since so despite good qualification a real outside bet.