The 2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship comes to a conclusion at Heythrop Park on 4th August, here is the lowdown...

2017 American Golf Long Drive Championship Final Preview

Europe’s biggest hitters are preparing to descend on Heythrop Park for the climax of the American Golf UK Long Drive Championship.

The final, which is free to attend at the Oxfordshire venue on 4th August, is the most competitive ever and is bringing together Europe’s strongest Long Drive field to compete for the 2017 UK title and a coveted spot in the World Long Drive Championship.

Each competitor has won through two stages of qualifying against over 5000 golfers to reach the final, with records tumbling throughout.

Five of the qualifiers have hit over 400 yards, with Scotland’s John McSloy leading the way on 415 yards!

Here are the competitors:

Lucas Dornan – Reigning Champion

Injured for much of the year but has just returned to training and shouldn’t be discounted after last year’s winning performance

Adam Stacey

Qualified T6 with 397 yards. Experienced long driver with 19 worldwide wins. Last event 6 years ago so much will depend on his reaction to his return to competition

James Tait

Sponsors invite after just missing out at regional qualifying. Has competed well on Long Drive World Series this year, beating World Long Drive Championship runner up Tim Burke in his last outing. Working with renowned LD coach Lee Cox – one to watch

Brad Pearmain

Sponsors invite after just missing out at regionals. Seeded in first place at 2016 final before hitting 6 OB shots in quarters. Recorded first win on Long Drive European Tour this year at German Open and has hit his first 400yard drive in competition. Real contender on his day.

Continues below