The 2017 Rainbow Trust Golf Day takes place at Hever Castle in August to help care for families with a seriously ill child.

Entries Open For 2017 Rainbow Trust Golf Day

Whatever your level, your golf game will be inspired by the setting of Hever Castle’s 250-acre 27-hole course.

The club is nestled among the hills bordering Kent, Surrey and Sussex, and has a traditional Tudor-style clubhouse.

Your day will start with bacon butties and an opportunity to size up the competition, followed by a four ball on the beautiful Championship Course. The competition is run under Stableford rules, with tee off times starting at 11.30am.

The day will also include a three course meal, prize giving and entertainment including a trick shot show.

A team of four costs £400. Guests are welcome to join you for dinner at a cost of £40 per head.

Sponsoring the Rainbow Trust Golf Day offers you the opportunity to support a leading children’s charity.

The 120 guests will be corporate partners from around London and the South East, and retired supporters who remain connected to strong influencer networks.

Advertising costs £100, and sponsorship can range from £1,000 to £5,000.

£100 Full Page Advert

On the day, guests will all be provided with a programme detailing the day’s activities. Advertising space is available in this brochure.

Bespoke sponsorship packages are available. The following examples are all negotiable, subject to your company’s preferences.

£1,000 Breakfast Sponsor

• Branding during breakfast

• Verbal acknowledgement and thanks during prize giving • Full page advert in brochure

£1,000 Halfway House Sponsor

• Branding at the Halfway House

• Verbal acknowledgement and thanks during prize giving • Full page advert in brochure

£2,000 Entertainment Sponsor

• One team to take part in the event

• Branding during the Trick Shot Show

• Verbal acknowledgement during the Trick Shot Show

• Opportunity to host the Trick Shot specialist at dinner, with table in a prime position • Company name check and thanks via social media on the day

• Full page advert in the brochure

£5,000 Headline Sponsor

• Two teams to take part in the event

• Your company name or logo on the website event page

• Logo branding on front cover of the event brochure

• Full page advert in the brochure

• Branding during dinner, and dinner table in prime position

• Opportunity to provide a branded gift (of your choice) to all teams at registration or at dinner • Verbal acknowledgement and thanks during prize giving

• Company name check and thanks via social media on the day

About Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity

Every parent hopes that their child has a happy and safe childhood and grows up to be healthy and successful adult. Tragically, every day across the country thousands of families face the unimaginable prospect that their child might die. Rainbow Trust is the leading charity providing 24 hour support directly to families when and where they need it, as they cope with the demands of a seriously ill child and prepare to face the future. We are there for families as long as they need us.

To find out more visit rainbowtrust.org.uk