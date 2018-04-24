Take part in the 2018 Rainbow Trust Golf Day at the Berkshire Golf Club

2018 Rainbow Trust Golf Day At The Berkshire Golf Club

Rainbow Trust will be hosting a special one-off golf day at the wonderful Berkshire Golf Club next month.

Founded in 1928, The Berkshire Golf Club is home to two Herbert Fowler designed courses.

Players will play 18 holes on the red course at The Berkshire, which has a unique design.

The configuration of six par threes, six par fives and six par fours provides for much interest, variety and entertainment.

The course ranks 42nd in our most recent UK and Ireland top 100 course rankings.

The event takes place on Monday 28th May (Bank Holiday) and the cost per team of 4 is £460.

This includes:

Bacon rolls and coffee on arrival

A chance to play on the ‘Red Course’

The famous Berkshire three course carvery lunch

Charity auction and presentation ceremony

9.30am shot-gun start.

For more information please call Yvette Copping on 01372 220092 or email yvette.copping@rainbowtrust.org.uk.

Alternatively to book your team online here.

Rainbow Trust supports families who have a child aged 0-18 years with a life threatening or terminal illness and need the bespoke support on offer.

