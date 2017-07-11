Here's how to take advantage of this great offer
50% Off Under Armour Tech Polos In Amazon Prime Day Sale!
The third annual Amazon Prime Day is today!
Related: Amazon Prime Day 2017 Best Golf Deals
Related: Amazon Prime Day 2017 Best Non-Golf Deals
Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deals event just for Prime members. Membership costs £7.99 per month, plus a 30-day free trial is offered. To access the offer visit this Amazon page.
50% Off Under Armour Tech Polos In Amazon Prime Day Sale!
These tech polos have 50% off, click here to get this great deal.
Remember you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial.