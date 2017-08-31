+2 handicapper Darren Crabb shot the score in the Presidents Prize at Dartford Golf Club in Kent

Amateur Golfer Shoots 59 In Club Competition!

Darren Crabb shot the round of his life at his Dartford Golf Club in the Presidents Prize this week with a sensational 10-under-par 59!

The round consisted of five pars and four birdies on the front nine and four pars, four birdies and an eagle on the closing nine.

He is now the new Course Record holder at the Kent course with his 59 – that will take some beating!

Darren, aged 38, has been a Member of Dartford Golf Club some 26 years and plays once a week.

Darren met his wife Kelly, a former junior member, at the Club.

The pair have two children aged 5 and 7 whom already partake in the Junior academy, will they be able to beat their Dad’s score one day?

Andy Hall General Manager commented on this wonderful achievement.

“59 is an amazing achievement and to achieve this at the age of 38 holding down a full time job and supporting his wife and young family makes this achievement extra special.

“Darren has managed to shoot 7 rounds under par this year and has reduced his handicap to plus 2. Darren just needs one good round to reach the dizzy heights of plus 3.

“Darren is looking forward in trying to qualify for the medal final in Scotland later in the year.”

