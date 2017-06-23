Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, here's how to find the best golf deals
Amazon Prime Day 2017: All You Need To Know To Find The Best Golf Deals
Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon once again and there will be a host of deals for golfers to take advantage of.
Last year there were flash sales on items such as golf balls, full sets, range finders, tracking devices, training aids, golf bags, apparel, and more, and this year is expected to be even better!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 24-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for one day only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.
It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 22nd.
Last year there were over 100,000 items in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Remember, to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day you need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, however there are ways around it. For instance, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, but make sure you cancel within the 30 days or you will be charged. Also, Amazon is known for offering a special discounted Prime Day joining rate a few days before Prime Day itself – so keep a lookout!
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is rumoured to be on Wednesday July 12th this year. In 2016 it was on July 12th and in 2015 it was on July 15th.
It’s highly likely to be in the week beginning July 10th.
Do keep a look-out the week before, as last year there were 3,000 items in the sale in the week leading up to Prime Day, with Amazon putting items in the sale in specific categories each day – including golf.
What are the best Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals?
Prime Day deals are currently unknown with most deals released on the day without warning. However, to help you find the best golf deals on Amazon Prime Day, we will be updating this article with all the best deals just as soon as they are released and we are alerted to them. So if you want to grab a golf bargain this summer, make sure you click back to this page on a regular basis to keep ahead of the game. See you soon!