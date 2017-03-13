American Golf speak about their partnership with The European Tour and Sky Sports and what to expect from 2017's free golf shows

American Golf Explain Thinking Behind Free Golf Shows

When American Golf recently announced that they were partnering with the The European Tour and Sky Sports to stage four free golf shows, more than a few eyebrows were raised in the office.

Three of the game’s big hitters collaborating on events that weren’t their natural domain was something to investigate further; so we caught up with Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf to find out a bit more about this unusual project.

Related: 2017 European Tour schedule

“Over the past three years all of our marketing efforts have been directed towards getting more people hitting more golf balls. We’ve introduced a huge range of opportunities for people to swing a club and we wanted to work with similarly minded organisations that were looking at the game in a new, progressive way.”

“We piloted a free golf show in Manchester last year, close to our Warrington HQ. We wanted to offer something that golfers and non-golfers would both get something out of. Something that families could come along to together and all enjoy.

Beginners guide to chipping:

“Following the success of Manchester, we decided that we should expand the reach and bring in partners who were as committed as us to finding new ways to get more people hitting balls; Sky Sports and The European Tour were the obvious choices.”

“Sky’s coverage of golf is making the game interesting to a wider sporting audience who are used to being entertained not just by the sport but by the coverage. The European Tour is pushing the boundaries with new formats, venues and promotions, all focussed squarely on engaging and entertaining more people. They’re both organisations that share our vision for the future of the game so the partnership was an easy one to make.”

For the 2017 season American Golf, The European Tour and Sky Sports will be staging 4 free golf shows.

The first will be at ExCel in London on April 7th to 9th followed by Event City Manchester on April 28th to 30th.

Related: Golf driving tips

American Golf promises that this year will be bigger and better and will feature hundreds of chances for golfers from absolute beginners through to scratch to hit a ball, have a laugh and enjoy a great day out.

There will be a full rota of star attractions on the main stage each day, including Tour players, trick shots and tuition.

There will also be competitions and non-golf activities that all the family can enjoy through the day.

Gathercole continues, “Later in the season we’re moving the show out of arenas and on to the fairways when we’ll set up inside the ropes at The European Tour Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and the British Masters supported by Sky Sports.

“Entry to the show will be free once you‘ve bought a ticket to the Tour event so we’ll be able to give an extra dimension to every spectators’ day out at the golf.

To sign up for your free tickets to any of the events just follow the link and get ready for a fantastic day out seeing golf at its best. https://goo.gl/dIkk9l