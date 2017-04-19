American Golf is teaming up with 3 Hammers, one of the UK’s leading golf academies, to find the country’s most impressive young golfers.





American Golf Search For Best Junior Trick Shots

The search is on to uncover the UK’s next trick shot artist.

Winners will be invited to show off their skills on the Main Stage at the American Golf Manchester Golf Show at Event City.

Related: The 10 best golf trick shots

So if you know a junior whose skills are stratospheric or tricks are tantalisingly good, simply capture their best on a short video and upload the clip to social media for the chance to win a place in the final show down.

The video should include a quick introduction from the player to the trick on show.

When it’s ready just upload it to American Golf or 3 Hammers’ Instagram or Twitter accounts using #AGSkillsSkool.

“There are so many brilliant youngsters playing golf in the UK and we want to celebrate their talents,” explains Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf. “I can’t wait to see who we discover!”

Related: First free golf show in London a huge success, Manchester next

The Top 10 entries will be chosen by one of the UK’s leading Coaches, Rob Bluck, Head Coach at 3 Hammers’ national award-winning academy.

The winners will be invited to take part in a skills challenge, hosted by Rob and his team, at the American Golf Manchester Golf Show at EventCity on Sunday April 30th.

Related: 368 yard monster wins American Golf Long Drive Championship

“Taking the main stage at a show like this will be a fantastic opportunity for young golfers to show off their talents.

“I know the juniors we have at 3 Hammers will be lining up to show off their skills and I hope we can unearth some fantastic golfers who can teach the grown-ups a thing or two!” comments Rob Bluck, 3 Hammers Golf Academy Director & Head PGA Professional.

Anyone wanting to attend the show to watch this and take part in all of the other great activities taking place can get FREE tickets here: http://www.americangolf.co.uk/free-shows/free-shows.html