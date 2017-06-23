2017 European Solheim Cup captain Annika Sorenstam spoke on Swedish golf success, the state of the women's game, the Solheim Cup and the Costa Smeralda Invitational

Annika Sorenstam On Swedish Golf, Women’s Golf, The Solheim Cup & More

2017 European Solheim Cup captain Annika Sorenstam was speaking at the Costa Smeralda Invitation in Sardinia where players were raising money for the charity The Global Gift Foundation.

SWEDISH GOLF

Right now is a special time for Swedish golf – players like Stenson and Noren have really stepped up a level. Can you explain the recent success and the effect it’s having on the rest of the country?

“Yeah, I think previously in Swedish golf it was probably more the ladies that were performing and, you know, I don’t mean that men weren’t playing good golf, it just wasn’t major quality. We’ve now had a few represent Europe in the Ryder Cup, which is a fantastic performance. You look at somebody like Henrik Stenson and when he finally broke through last year at The Open – he literally went head-to-head against Phil Mickelson and broke every single record. That’s going to be something for the record books, something we will always remember and for breaking the spell. I’m not really sure why now, other than just persistence and hard work – he continued to believe it’s possible. And then you have Alex Noren who has really come from nowhere. He’s had a lot of injuries, but has always been a great talent, lots of physical ability, it was maybe more the mental aspect that was holding him back. And you win once and the door opens – so yes, Swedish golf is at a high. They talk more about golf, it’s more covered in the news, which is good for the game. Young kids look for role models and Henrik is certainly one of them. He has done a lot for the game.”

And was it one of those moments where you’ll always remember where you were when Stenson won The Open? How did you react?

“Yeah we were at home watching, glued to the TV and just following it, keeping our fingers crossed. We spend quite some time with him and his family, we live in the same neighbourhood and our kids play with their kids. So I know he had a lot of support, and I was very, very happy for him. He works very hard, you always see him either in the gym or on the range if he’s home, otherwise he’s on the Tour.”

WOMEN’S GOLF

And onto the women’s game, where do you think it currently sits as a whole?

“I think we’re really at a high, but it doesn’t mean it can’t climb any higher. I’d like to say it’s just the tip of the iceberg with more to come. I find it an interesting time where lots of different players from around globe are coming through – whether it’s New Zealand, Thailand, Canada, USA or Europe. There’s lots of great players with wonderful talent and they seem younger than when I played, as teenagers now. But it’s a good time and the commissioner Michael Whan sets a good example – I’m a fan of global tour I think it’s good for the game to really spread the word.”

Do you think there’s any more we could be doing to get more women into the game?

“I mean I’m not involved in every single initiative out there…I have an ANNIKA Foundation where we run six global tournaments around the world and we focus on junior girls and we’ve seen it grow since. And, as a matter of fact, junior girls is the fastest growing segment of the game, so we obviously feel delighted about that. We’ve just got to continue to work hard – it’s very competitive with other sports and other activities. I mean kids now, they get bombarded with stuff, so we’ve just got to keep them active and interested in the game. But I do think we have to make it more family friendly and when they [kids] think of golf I want them to relate it to fun because it’s a game you can play for the rest of your life. We’ve got to continue to push the women and the girls because I think it’s the biggest growth potential. So whatever different initiative it is… maybe it’s just 9 holes or 6 holes because it is time consuming and people think it’s a tough game and we don’t want to discourage them. So whatever we can do to inspire them needs to be done.”

Presumably strong ambassadors are key to increasing participation?

“Yeah we’ve had some great stars obviously with Alison Nicholas and Trish Johnson…now it’s a different generation and Charley [Hull], you know she’s really fun. I think she has a lot to offer, she’s very talented and I love the way she plays – just goes up and hits it. She’s a typical teenager, in a way she’s very mature on the course and then when she leaves the course you can tell she has other interests. Same thing with Mel Reid, she’s another player you have. You think of England, you’d really hope you would have a lot more candidates as a Solheim Cup captain, but I have two stars right there and I’m very happy about that.”

