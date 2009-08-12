Anthony Abraham to become EGU President in 2011

Anthony Abraham has accepted the nomination to become President Elect of the English Golf Union (EGU) for the year 2010 with a view to becoming President in 2011.

Abraham was a councillor on Richmondshire Council from 1973 to 1994, during which he served as Chairman and Vice Chairman of Recreation and Amenities, Environmental Health, Policy and Resources Committees and the Council.

His association with the EGU began in 1991 when he was asked to look after course development work in Yorkshire. He was appointed to the Junior Committee as regional delegate for Yorkshire in 1996, a position he held to 2001. Together with David Beardall and Dr Frank Harkins, he was instrumental in initiating the North of England Under 16 Championship, and is still closely involved with this Championship.

He was the Yorkshire representative on the EGU Executive Committee 1999-2001 when he was appointed to a new role as chairman of the National Coaching Committee, a position he held until 2005.

Abraham is the third president to come from Yorkshire in the past two decades – the late Michael Field held the post in 1993 and Michael Doyle in 2001 – and is the third successive presidential appointment from the north of England.

