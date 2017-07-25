BBC To Show 2017 USPGA Championship – not Sky Sports

The BBC have returned to live major championship golf and will broadcast the year's final major at the USPGA Championship

BBC To Show 2017 USPGA Championship

The BBC is back in the live golf game, and will show all four days of this year’s USPGA Championship.

The tournament gets underway on the 10th August at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of Rory McIlroy’s first ever PGA Tour victory where he shot a blistering 10-under-par in the final round.

The BBC last showed all four days in a mens major back at the 2015 Open at St Andrews.

They pulled out of their contract with the R&A a year early in late 2015 and Sky Sports have exclusively shown the previous two Open Championships live.

The BBC aired two hour highlights of the 2017 Open each night, and announced they would be showing the USPGA Championship at the end of the final broadcast:

Closing out the Open final round highlights, BBC Golf lead anchor Eilidh Barbour said, “But there is more live golf to come on the BBC.”

A video montage of previous USPGA Championships played before Barbour said, “Well it will be very exciting to see if Jordan Spieth can make it a grand slam in the majors and it will be live on the BBC.”

There has been no official announcement other than that so far from the BBC, and that is thought to be because of negotiations over how many years the contract will be for.

Sky’s deal with the USPGA broke down and when it was clear that a deal would not be made, the BBC stepped up.

A BBC insider told The Daily Telegraph, “It was too good a deal to pass by.”

The Telegraph said that BT Sport and Twitter were also in the hunt, a sign that the BBC have pushed hard to seal the rights.

The USPGA have apparently taken a financial hit, but are determined to make it the most-watched major, which should be a success.

Jeff Ritter, the chief commercial officer of the PGA of America, told the Guardian: “Ultimately one of the key things for us is scale of distribution and obviously with all the new platforms that consumers are ­engaging with, we want to make sure we reach all of them.”

There’s no doubt that the BBC will attract a larger audience, with the 2016 Open Championship final round peak viewing times down 75% on Sky last year.

In 2015, 4.7m watched Zach Johnson win the Claret Jug on the BBC, whilst just 1.1m watched Henrik Stenson become Champion Golfer of the Year in 2016 on Sky.

However, Sky were lauded for their coverage and even received a BAFTA for best sports production.

It should be noted that the BBC are also showing the World Athletics Championship from London during the week of the USPGA, so the golf will be behind the red button until 10.30pm.

Jordan Spieth heads to Quail Hollow looking to complete the career grand slam, after a phenomenal finish to win the Open Championship.

Let us know your thoughts, is this good for golf, or a bad thing given how good Sky’s Open coverage was?