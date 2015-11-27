The Best Black Friday Golf Deals

Black Friday yields some of the best deals on golf apparel, gear, clubs, balls, shoes, bags and more. Take a look at Golf Monthly's list of incredible savings to get the most value for your money this holiday season.

Crazed shoppers, unbelievable sales and retail stores open throughout the night, Black Friday is a retail shopping frenzy…or nightmare depending on how you look at it. Whether you’re out at 3 am or prefer to do your shopping in the comfort of your own home, there’s no denying the amazing deals on your favourite products.

This is a great time for golfers to snatch up new gear, clubs, balls, apparel, shoes and bags for a fraction of the cost. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals going on now.

Golf Monthly Subscription



This weekend only, receive 50% off your Golf Monthly subscription. Get a full year’s magazine subscription for only £15.27! This exclusive Black Friday special makes a perfect Christmas gift for golfers. We issue our magazine every four weeks and you have to option of having a print or electronic subscription.

Direct Golf

Black Friday mega deals are plastered over the Direct Golf site, saving you up to 70%. Some of our favorites include:

Cleveland 588 MT irons

Now on sale for only £199. Save over 55% on this high performance and easy to hit iron.

Cleveland Smart Square putter

Order now at only £44.99. This putter will have a big impact on your alignment. Two simple square on the back will make putting easier and allow you to have more control.

Srixon Distance balls

At just £8, the Srixon Distance golf ball will provide the maximum length in every shot.

Callaway All Weather glove

Starting at £4.99, this breathable, lightweight glove will assist you with your swing and save you nearly 40%.

American Golf

American Golf’s Black Friday deals last for a total of 4 days, check out some of the best deals:

TaylorMade SLD S Driver and fairway wood

Buy both for only £199, down from a combined retail price of £468. Each are also sold separately, the Driver at £149.99 and Fairway Wood at £119.99.

Wilson Staff C100 irons

At only £199.99, pick up this sleek C100 Iron Steel that was originally priced at £449.99.

Garmin S3 GPS watch

Pick one up for £129.99, the lowest price this watch has ever been marked at.

Nike Lunar Control II shoes

These lightweight and comfortable shoes can be yours for just £69.99. Save over £60 on these shoes that were once marked at £130.

Srixon AD333 balls

Save over £20 of these golf balls that are now marked at only £9.99!

Titleist Velocity 12 Ball Pack

Originally priced at £27, these golf balls are only £14.99 thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Callaway SR2 balls

The Speed Regime 2 twelve Ball Pack is only £19.99, originally marked at £39.99.

Callaway X Series Cart Bag

Marked at just £69.99, this is the lowest price this product has ever been. Save over £40 on the bag that was once retailed at £109.99.

Abcgolf.co.uk

Use the discount code FRIDAY20 to receive 20% off the entire site.

Clubhouse Golf Direct

Don’t miss out on Clubhouse Golf Direct’s three-day weekend event with massive savings.

Odyssey Milled Putters

Save over 50% on the entire collection of Milled Putters. Originally priced at £249, each one in the collection is just £124.99.

Nike RZN Black and Platinum Balls

A dozen of Nike’s RZN Speedlock technology golf balls can be yours for only £24.99.

Callaway Big Bertha Alpha Driver

An incredible savings of over 60%, get this gravity core adjustable driver for £129.99.

Cleveland Classic XL Custom Driver

Cleveland’s largest face driver is on sale for just $79.99! Originally marked at £269, take advantage of this 70% savings.