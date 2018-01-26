Heading to the Ryder Cup this year and want to take your bats? The north-west tip of France is a great place to play golf, here's why...

Brittany: Golf With A View – In Partnership With Brittany Tourism

If you’re in France for the Ryder Cup, why not push a little further to discover Brittany’s golf courses?

From September 25th to 30th 2018, the Ryder Cup will gather millions of golf fans in Paris.

Before or after the effervescence of one of the world’s greatest sport events, a completely different atmosphere awaits you in Brittany – just a 90min trip from Paris by train.

As everything Breton, golf is a matter of authenticity and conviviality, with wonderful welcoming and friendly clubs.

From pure links to manicured parkland, clifftop to deep forest and seaside to riverside, Brittany boasts a range of quality golf courses that are real wide, remarkably uncrowded and reasonably priced.

And given that Brittany is surrounded on three sides by the sea, it comes with no surprise that the region is home to links with a view!

Brittany is also blessed with a perfect DNA that makes it one of the most appealing French places in which to tee up a golf ball.

Thanks to the region’s rugged terrain, craggy coastline, breathtaking scenery and ideal climate, its golf courses are varied and technically challenging.

And when Mother Nature adds up strong winds, a beautiful sun or even an ocean spray, things certainly get interesting!

An irresistible mix that appeals to everyone from the most humble hacker upwards.

What makes a golf experience unique is first and foremost the chance to play some unforgettable holes.

Brittany won’t disappoint; whether it’s the 11th at Pléneuf-Val-André or the 6th at Dinard!

Combined with a certain ‘je ne sais quoi’ that makes Brittany such a popular holiday destination for the French people – not to mention the food – it promises a golfing break to remember.

Why choose Brittany for a golfing break?

There are lots of reasons why!

Carefully designed courses suitable for all levels can be found across the region nestled among spectacular scenery.

Uncrowded greens, inexpensive fees and brilliant after-golf time combine to make the region a natural choice.

Fine gastronomy

The region is particularly known for its exquisite seafood – oysters aren’t kept for special occasions here – but expect great fresh, often locally grown produce wherever you go.

Great sightseeing

Picture-postcard towns and villages steeped in local history; unspoilt countryside, tranquil waterways and spectacular coastline.

Well-being

Brittany itself is the home of thalassotherapy, or seawater spa treatments using the benefits of antioxidant and mineral-rich seawater to ease aching muscles and revitalise you ready for another round.

Easy Access

Fly direct from London, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Exeter, Guernsey, Liverpool, Manchester, Southampton, Cork and Dublin.

Or just simply put your clubs in the car and get the ferry over to Brittany; there are no excess luggage fees to pay and you’ll be playing with clubs you’re used to.

From Paris, it only takes 90min to get to Brittany’s capital city Rennes aboard the TGV Atlantique high speed train.

Unique playground

The courses are shaped by the local landscape, so expect all the challenges and advantages that this entails with breathtaking views to boot.

Warm welcome

The Bretons’ renowned hospitality extends to the clubhouses and a post-round debrief over a Breton-brewed beer is par for the course.

The atmosphere is relaxed and Brittany’s clubhouses are open to all.

Quality first

A charter identifies those courses that go the extra mile to make sure your golfing holiday meets and exceeds your expectations.

Make the most of your trip to France with a golfing stopover in Brittany

Emerald Coast Golf Pass: 3 days / 2 nights

Discover three high quality courses in the heart of Mont St Michel Bay and close to the historical town of Saint-Malo.

A high quality golfing break in perfect tranquillity and beautiful settings to complete your French visit.

The golf pass includes:

– 2 hotel nights

– Double room with private terrace

– Breakfast included

– 3 green fees: Saint-Malo, Les Ormesand Dinard

– Price: from€291pp