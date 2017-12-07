Amazing Opportunity For Elite Female Golfers

Golf Monthly is looking for a female pro or elite amateur to help further improve the depth of our golf coverage in 2018.





Are you a female professional golfer/elite amateur interested in working with the UK’s number 1 golf media brand?

The role will involve joining the team on photo and video shoots, reviewing new golf products and presenting videos that cover a range of key issues within the women’s game.

You will need to be able to speak confidently on camera about the latest equipment launches and provide game-changing tips to golfers of differing abilities.

Content will be published across our print and digital platforms that reach hundreds of thousands of golfers every month.

You will need:

To be a confident video presenter

To be a professional or high-level amateur golfer

To be willing and able to travel to photo and video shoots

To have no existing equipment or apparel contracts

If you are interested in this opportunity please send a short CV and a video (link to an existing video or something you have created to support this application) that showcases your skills as a golf presenter, to Golf Monthly editor, Michael Harris – michael.harris@timeinc.com

