Check out our Christmas Golf Gift Guide

With Christmas just around the corner, we've teamed up with American Golf to recommend some top picks for the discerning golfer, regardless of budget or needs

With Christmas just around the corner, we’ve teamed up with American Golf to recommend some top picks for the discerning golfer, regardless of budget or needs.

What’s more, all those purchasing the January 2015 edition of Golf Monthly will receive a £10 American Golf gift card that will give you £10 off when you spend over £50 pounds, either in-store or online.

All prices listed below are the prices available at American Golf and at www.americangolf.co.uk

Happy shopping!

Christmas Golf Gift Guide: Clothing and Footwear

Cutter and Buck Polo Shirt and Sweater Gift Box – £49.99

Titleist Tour Winter Hat – £19.99

Stuburt Winter Boot – £49.99 (save £15)

Under Armour Waterproof Suit Jacket – £89.99 – and Trousers – £59.99

Or buy the suit for £134.99

Cutter and Buck Socks and Belt Gift Set – £24.99

Palm Grove Sweaters – from £24.99 (save £5)

Under Armour Junior Coldgear Base Layer – £29.99

FootJoy Junior D.N.A. – £49.99 (with free junior sock worth £4.99)

Nike Junior Polo – from £29.99

Adidas 360 Lite Shoes – £59.99 (save £15)

Cutter and Buck Sweaters – from £44.99 (with a free bobble hat worth £14.99)

Galvin Green Ant WPS Hat – £33.99

Christmas Golf Gift Guide: Accessories

Callaway Gift Set – £24.99

Srixon All-Weather Gloves – £7.99 (two for £12.99)

PGA Tour Putt Returner – £12.99

TaylorMade Cart Towel – £12.99

PGA Tour Chipping Net – £12.99

Lindt Chocolate Golf Balls – £4.99

Go to Part 2 of our Christmas Golf Gift Guide