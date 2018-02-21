Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2018 powered by Cobra Puma Golf

2 golfers will get the chance to lower their scores the ‘smarter way’ this year via our bigger and better 'Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2018' project powered by Cobra Puma Golf

Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2018

Take Part In the ‘Cobra Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2018’ experience

Golf Monthly is teaming up with Cobra Puma Golf again this year to offer two golfers the opportunity to lower their scores and take their game to the next level in 2018 the ‘smarter way’.

Cobra Puma Golf has long been about innovation and performance, and its exciting new 2018 range is no exception, whether it be the new King F8 and F8+ drivers with their CNC-milled faces, the forgiving King F8 irons, or the striking new King Black wedges with their Dimonized Black Metal finish.

And this year, the Cobra Connect shot-tracking system in association with Arccos will be available throughout the bag to help you better analyse all areas of your game.

Two Golf Monthly readers can now reap the benefits of Cobra Puma Golf’s technological expertise for themselves via ‘Smarter Ways to Lower Scores 2018’.

The selected duo will enjoy…

A ‘driver thru wedges’ Cobra fitting session at the Cobra Fitting Centre, Silvermere, Surrey on Tuesday March 13, 2017 with Cobra expert fitter and Brand Experience Manager, Joe Folker

Coaching from Cobra Puma PGA Pros, including renowned short-game expert, James Ridyard

A head-to-toe makeover with new Puma outfits and footwear

The chance to play in two EuroPro Tour Pro-Ams with Cobra Puma pros

How to apply

If you would like to be considered for this fantastic opportunity then just post a video (maximum length 90 seconds) to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram – @mentioning/tagging Golf Monthly and Cobra Puma Golf telling us a bit about your golf game: What your handicap is, where you play your golf, how often you play and practice, what your goal for the 2018 season is. If we think you’ve got what it takes we’ll be in touch to find out more…

Terms and Conditions

Closing date for video applications is Friday March 2, 2018

Judging will be undertaken by a panel of Cobra and Golf Monthly representatives with the selected duo announced on Wednesday March 7, 2018

The panel’s decision is final and no alternative prizes will be offered

To be eligible, you must be…