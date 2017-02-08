First round qualifying starts next week in every American Golf store across the UK

Could You Be The 2017 American Golf Long Drive Champion?

American Golf is gearing up for its annual festival of big hitting with qualifying rounds for its 2017 Long Drive Championship taking place in every American Golf store next weekend.

Now in its third year, the American Golf Long Drive is regarded as the UK Championship with the winners of Ladies, Over 45 and Under 45 categories automatically progressing to the World Championships in the US.

Related: Joe Miller wins World Long Drive Championship

With every American Golf store hosting qualifying, it attracts thousands of golfers who have never before been a part of the Long Drive scene.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf said, “Of the six category winners over the past two years, the American Golf Championship was the first ever Long Drive event for five of them.

Related: How to get generate more power

“We’ve unearthed the No. 3 ranked lady in the world, we’ve had several drives in excess of 380 yards at last years’ final, but this was all from a pool of golfers who turned up in store and gave it their best.

If you think you can hit a long ball then get into a store to see how you match up – you never know where it could take you!”

Related: Lucas Dornan wins 2016 American Golf Long Drive Championship

First stage qualifying is taking place in every American Golf store between 17th & 20th February.

Winners from each store in the three categories will then progress to regional finals followed by the National final in July.

Entry to the event is completely free and supports American Golf’s drive to get more people hitting more balls, more often.