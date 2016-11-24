Continuing on from Black Friday, Cyber Monday yields some of the best deals on golf apparel, gear, clubs, balls, shoes, bags and more. See our favourite Black Friday golf deals to get the most value for your money

The Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals

Crazed shoppers, unbelievable sales and retail stores open throughout the night, Black Friday is a retail shopping frenzy…or nightmare depending on how you look at it.

It’s flooded over to Monday in what is now known as ‘Cyber Monday’.

This is a great time for golfers to snatch up new gear, clubs, balls, apparel, shoes and bags for a fraction of the cost. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals going on now.

Golf Monthly Subscription

Starting on Black Friday and running for this weekend only, receive 50% off your Golf Monthly subscription! This exclusive Black Friday special makes a perfect Christmas gift for golfers. We issue our magazine every four weeks and you have to option of having a print or electronic subscription.

Your Golf Travel

Fancy a golf trip? Check out Your Golf Travel’s amazing Black Friday Deals.

American Golf

TaylorMade AeroBurner Driver and Fairway Wood



Buy both the driver and fairway wood for only £249, which is a £60 saving. Each are also sold separately, the Driver at £179.99 and Fairway Wood at £129.99.

Garmin Approach S2 GPS Watch

Get this watch for just £89.99 which is a £30 saving from its usual price of £119.99!

Nike Storm Fit Waterproof suit

Get ready for the winter with the Nike Storm Fit Waterproof suit which is now just £59.99, a saving of £40!

TheOpen.com

Save up to 50% on all Polo Ralph Lauren and The 145th Open ranges as the Black Friday clearance continues! Visit www.theopen.com.

Adidas

Use the code ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ at the checkout and receive 20% off at adidas.com!

Direct Golf

For every £100 spent you’ll receive a £20 gift voucher! Visit www.directgolf.co.uk.

Clubhouse Golf

Clubhouse Golf have some incredible offers on for the Black Friday weekend, including an Adams Tight Lies 2 Hybrid for just £44.99! They’ve also got Callaway Mack Daddy 2 wedgess for £49.99 and Cleveland RTX 2.0 wedges for £59.99! See all the deals here.