Direct Golf forms partnership with Tesco direct online

Europe’s award-winning specialist golf retailer, Direct Golf UK, has announced its partnership with Tesco direct, as part of the leading retailer’s online marketplace.

Golf brands including Mizuno, Wilson, Bridgestone, Stuburt, John Letters, Progen, Golf Locker, Hotblade and Jaxx will be retailed by Direct Golf, alongside a huge range of products from other golf manufacturers on the Tesco direct website.

The same range of categories available on the Direct Golf website will all be available on Tesco direct, letting customers buy all their golf equipment in one place, whilst collecting Clubcard points.

Tesco direct has an online marketplace with an invite-only policy so all retail partnerships are carefully selected to bring the customer more choice.

When a customer places an order through Tesco direct the order will be fulfilled by Direct Golf, who will ship the goods directly to the customer.

As part of the agreement, Direct Golf is now an official ‘Tesco Partner’, one of a select range of major retailers with whom the leading retailer works on its Tesco direct site.

Other major retailers who are Tesco Partners include Mamas & Papas, House of Fraser and Maplin Electronics.

Direct Golf products will also be available for collection in-store through the Tesco ‘Click+Collect’ service. Customers can purchase Partner items on Tesco direct, and choose from a range of delivery options to suit them.

“We see this is a great opportunity to make the best quality golf equipment available to Tesco customers, in a convenient and cost-effective way” said Direct Golf owner John Andrew, Class AA and PGA Professional.

Andrew continued, “we’re thrilled to be partnered with one of the world’s leading retailers, and we think this could be the start of something hugely mutually beneficial for Direct Golf UK and Tesco.

“But most importantly, we think this is going to have huge benefits for the customer, which is always at the heart of everything we do.”