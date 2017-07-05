As the owner and operator of four hotels in the Algarve, and several more around Portugal and Brazil, Dom Pedro spells a new age for golfers traveling to Vilamoura.





Dom Pedro Golf Launches With Five Of Vilamoura’s Best-Loved Courses

The Dom Pedro Group has officially launched ‘Dom Pedro Golf’, after acquiring five of Vilamoura’s best-loved courses.

As the owner and operator of four hotels in the Algarve, and several more around Portugal and Brazil, Dom Pedro spells a new age for golfers traveling to Vilamoura.

Central to the visitor experience will be what has long been recognised as Europe’s most complete golf offering, comprising five world-class championship golf courses, all within a 3km radius.

Those courses are:

The Victoria Golf Course, host to the Portugal Masters

The Old Course Golf Club

Pinhal Golf Course

Laguna Golf Course

Millennium Golf Course.

“We have introduced the Dom Pedro Golf brand to represent both our group business interests, as well as a new era for our five golf courses in Vilamoura,” commented Stefano Saviotti, President, Dom Pedro Hotels.

“Our vision is to integrate the Dom Pedro philosophy with golf, to enhance the visitor experience in one of the world’s best-loved golf destinations.

“We have a great history with Vilamoura, and after adding the golf courses to our portfolio last year, the launch of Dom Pedro Golf signifies the start of the next chapter for golf in the Algarve.”

Vilamoura is one of Europe’s most popular golf destinations and The Dom Pedro Group has been at the heart of its development for over half a century.

The organisation’s standing in the region has only been enhanced by the investment in Vilamoura’s five headline golf courses, which are complemented by 634 hotel rooms and apartments at three 4-star hotel properties, all within close proximity to one another, and to Vilamoura’s other main attractions, namely the pristine beaches and the marina.

“We have embarked on a journey that will allow us to improve the golfer’s experience in Vilamoura by enhancing the customer service, and enhancing the close ties with the Dom Pedro accommodations and hospitality promise,” added Saviotti.

The high-profile acquisition of the five Vilamoura golf courses last year has culminated in a revitalised direction for the courses, which continue to attract visiting golfers from around the world.

A new look website has been launched, providing golfers with access to all manner of information, and offering the consumer the chance to build their own Vilamoura Golf Experience, encompassing the courses they play to the hotels they stay in.

“Dom Pedro Golf will become synonymous with providing first-class service and hospitality for our visitors, guests and trade partners,” said Luis Correia da Silva, CEO Dom Pedro Golf.

“We aim to grow the region’s appeal as the most complete golf destination in Europe; there are not many places in the world where you can play so many fantastic golf courses, in such close proximity to each other, and enjoy complimentary transport between the courses, enjoy beautiful beaches, and the marina, with all of its bars and restaurants.”