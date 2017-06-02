Can a complete beginner learn the game of golf in six months and beat Thomas Bjorn on the 16th hole at this year's Made In Denmark? We will find out...

ECCO Golf Launches ‘The Rookie’

ECCO Golf have revealed ‘The Rookie’; a brilliant new video series following beginner ‘Lasse’ on his journey to learn the game of golf in just six months with the aim of beating European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn at the European Tour’s Made in Denmark in August.

‘The Rookie’ will consist of 12 short videos with the overriding aim of growing the game by generating interest among the younger demographic and breaking down existing barriers that people encounter when taking up golf.

The series will be supplemented by an additional 24 ‘tips and tricks’ videos which will cover all aspects of playing the game and be aimed at golfers of all abilities.

