Emil Rosberg Wins Long Drive World Series With 395 Yarder

Sweden’s Emil Rosberg beat two-time world champion Joe Miller in the final to win the UK leg of the Long Drive World Series.

The 20-year-old’s 395-yard effort in the final, the longest of the night, was six yards further than home favourite Miller’s longest.

Prior to the hotly contested final, 16 of the biggest hitters in the world battled it out in Windsor, including two-time world champion Tim Burke and UK Champion Lucas Dornan.

Rosberg said “I can’t even describe the feeling with words. It just feels amazing. To come out here in front of all the people screaming, this is just the best feeling ever.

“Everyone consistently hits the same numbers and it just depends on when you do it. It was a big boost for me knowing that I could be on top of the world and that made me more confident for this tournament.”

He added: “My swing felt good all day, so to come out on top against such a strong field is incredibly satisfying.”

Runner-up Joe Miller said: “Emil is up there with us. He’s still very young and he’s coming through fast and he’s very dangerous.

“I just couldn’t quite catch the ball I needed. I got this far but Emil was great and found the middle of the club better than I did.”

The longest recorded drive on the evening was Emil’s 395 yarder in the final, which won him a £10,000 bonus.

Two-time World Long Drive champion @joemillerldc in slo-mo…Wow! #longdrive #golfswing #golfer #golfing A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Martin Westney, CEO of Long Drive World Series, said: “We knew the UK public were crying out for a more entertaining and reenergised form of golf and their reaction tonight, as well as during the build up to the event, has been incredible.

“All the competitors – the professionals and wild cards alike – put on a great show for the people of Windsor and we couldn’t have asked for better spectacle in our debut UK event.”

Long Drive World Series will host two further events this year; with the next event confirmed to take place in Portugal on 23rd September.