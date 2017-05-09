Entries are closing soon for the Titleist FootJoy MatchPlay Championship and we have a great offer for Golf Monthly readers
Enter The Titleist FootJoy MatchPlay Championship!
How does the tournament work?
- Two separate competitions, Better-Ball pairs and an Individual competition
- Entry fee is £50 per pair and £25 for the Individual competition
- Closing date is Wednesday 17th May 2017 – play commences on June 1st
- The draw is made on a regional basis to minimise travelling
- Matches are played at home or opponents course – many courses offer courtesy
- Up to four knockout matches played between June and end of September
- Stroke allowance is 9/10 difference in Better-Ball and full difference in Individual
- Winners of four matches qualify for one of up to 8 regional finals in October
- Leading pairs and individuals at regional finals qualify for the Grand Final in January 2018
At least 44 golfers will win the fantastic prize of a place at the Grand Final including:
- Return flights from UK to Faro
- Transfers from Faro airport to Vale do Lobo
- 5 nights / single room accommodation in the luxury apartments at Vale do Lobo
- Practice round & four competitive rounds – 2 on the Royal Course and 2 on the Ocean Course
- FootJoy tournament logo’d polo shirt, a dozen Titleist ProV1 balls and cap
- Welcome drinks party and presentation dinner
- Fantastic prizes sponsored by Titleist & FootJoy
- National title – Better- Ball & Individual Champions
- Serious fun to be had by all
As a Golf Monthly reader we would like to offer you a 12 month subscription to Golf Monthly when you enter the pairs championship and six FREE Titleist Pro V1 balls of your choice when you enter the Individual championship.
We can accept your entry up to Wednesday 17th May and your golf balls will be sent to you in June.
The price is £50 for the pairs and £25 for the singles.
Full details of the Titleist FootJoy Matchplay Championship can be viewed at the website
To enter, visit: https://www.matchplay.co.uk/matchplay/matchplaygolf.aspx?PC=GM_17