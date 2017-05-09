Entries are closing soon for the Titleist FootJoy MatchPlay Championship and we have a great offer for Golf Monthly readers

Enter The Titleist FootJoy MatchPlay Championship!

How does the tournament work?

Two separate competitions, Better-Ball pairs and an Individual competition

Entry fee is £50 per pair and £25 for the Individual competition

Closing date is Wednesday 17th May 2017 – play commences on June 1st

The draw is made on a regional basis to minimise travelling

Matches are played at home or opponents course – many courses offer courtesy

Up to four knockout matches played between June and end of September

Stroke allowance is 9/10 difference in Better-Ball and full difference in Individual

Winners of four matches qualify for one of up to 8 regional finals in October

Leading pairs and individuals at regional finals qualify for the Grand Final in January 2018

At least 44 golfers will win the fantastic prize of a place at the Grand Final including:

Return flights from UK to Faro

Transfers from Faro airport to Vale do Lobo

5 nights / single room accommodation in the luxury apartments at Vale do Lobo

Practice round & four competitive rounds – 2 on the Royal Course and 2 on the Ocean Course

FootJoy tournament logo’d polo shirt, a dozen Titleist ProV1 balls and cap

Welcome drinks party and presentation dinner

Fantastic prizes sponsored by Titleist & FootJoy

National title – Better- Ball & Individual Champions

Serious fun to be had by all

As a Golf Monthly reader we would like to offer you a 12 month subscription to Golf Monthly when you enter the pairs championship and six FREE Titleist Pro V1 balls of your choice when you enter the Individual championship.

We can accept your entry up to Wednesday 17th May and your golf balls will be sent to you in June.

The price is £50 for the pairs and £25 for the singles.

Full details of the Titleist FootJoy Matchplay Championship can be viewed at the website

To enter, visit: https://www.matchplay.co.uk/matchplay/matchplaygolf.aspx?PC=GM_17