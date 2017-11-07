Your exclusive invitation to Golf Monthly's ultimate trip to the 2018 Masters Tournament.

Masters 2018: Your Chance To Get To Augusta National

In the golfing calendar, April means only one thing: Augusta National. It’s time for the finest golfers on the planet to take to its azalea-lined fairways in the quest for the Green Jacket.

The Masters is arguably the most coveted of all the Majors, often the most exciting and certainly the most exclusive. But the hallowed turf of Augusta is no longer reserved just for its patrons.

You too have the chance to book your place at the 2018 Masters with this trip of a lifetime.

On our exclusive five-day package, you will take in the second day of the tournament before viewing the final day’s nail-biting action on Sunday.

You will also play two rounds of golf at the Jim Fazio-designed River Golf Club in Augusta and the Reserve Club at Woodside in Aiken, rub shoulders with the great and good of golf at the Your Golf Travel Masters party and enjoy an exclusive private breakfast with one of golf’s most colourful characters, John Daly.

To top it all off, you will enjoy a complimentary VIP TaylorMade travel set worth £400, including a personalised suitcase.

Accommodation

Holiday Inn Express East

Just minutes from the Augusta Riverwalk and its wonderful views along the Savannah river, the Holiday Inn is ideally located.

The rooms are comfortable and spacious and come complete with all modern amenities.

The Partridge Inn

Nicknamed ‘The Grand Hotel of the Classic South’, this historic property offers a hilltop location that is the envy of all of Augusta.

Dating back to 1836, this former private residence now combines old-world charm with modern amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness centre and superb restaurant specialising in southern cuisine.

The rooms are luxurious, spacious and feature-packed.

Our Partner

Your Golf Travel (YGT) is the world’s largest golf travel company, specialising in golf breaks and golf holidays to more than 3,500 destinations, as well as tournament experiences, including The Masters, The Open and The Ryder Cup.

The Itinerary

Thursday

Afternoon arrival in Atlanta and transfer to your hotel. Check-in and enjoy an evening of leisure.

Friday

Enjoy breakfast at the hotel or YGT Arena near Augusta National (for those who don’t want to miss any of the action) followed by a full day watching the second round of The Masters. Lunch and dinner at the YGT Arena is included.

Saturday

Enjoy a special breakfast with one of the great characters of the game – Major winner John Daly – including insights, anecdotes and a Q&A session exclusive to Golf Monthly readers.

After being entertained you’ll head off for 18 holes at the Reserve Club Woodside, before attending the exclusive YGT Masters party, where you will be joined by some of the great golfing names.

Sunday

It’s time for the final round. After breakfast in the hotel (or at the YGT Arena to allow you to plant your Masters spectator chair at the best vantage point), you’ll head to the course.

Can another European emulate Sergio Garcia and claim the coveted Green Jacket? Lunch and dinner are provided at the YGT Arena.

Monday

Play a round at the Jim Fazio-designed River Golf Club in Augusta, including complimentary buggies, transfers and lunch, before your transfer to the airport and evening flight home.

11 Amazing Inclusions

Return flights from Heathrow to Atlanta with Virgin Atlantic

Deluxe transfers on arrival and departure

VIP TaylorMade travel set worth £400, including personalised suitcase and holdall, personalised travel bag and personalised golf balls

Four nights’ accommodation in a twin or double room (B&B basis)

Exclusive Golf Monthly breakfast with two-time Major Champion John Daly

Masters tickets on Friday and Sunday

Masters spectator chair for prime viewing locations

On-site YGT staff assistance

Round of golf at River Golf Club (Augusta), including shared buggies

Round of golf at The Reserve Club at Woodside (Aiken), including shared buggies

Entry to the YGT Masters party on Saturday night

How to Book:

Da tes: April 5-9, 2018

Price: £6,495 (two sharing) for four nights at the Holiday Inn Express East, Augusta. Single Supplement £1,010 per person – £7,495 (two sharing) for four nights at the Partridge Inn, Augusta. Single Supplement £2,250 per person – British Airways ‘Business Class/Club World’ upgrade from £1,900 per person, subject to availability

The 2018 Masters will see Sergio Garcia defend his Green Jacket from 5th-9th April.