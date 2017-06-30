Golfers who attend the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation and Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open can experience a superb custom fitting thanks to Titleist





Experience “The Ultimate Fit” with Titleist at the Irish and Scottish Opens

Titleist is giving golfers the chance to undergo The Ultimate Fit alongside some of the world’s best players, offering unique fitting experiences on the driving range during the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation and the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

As an Official Partner of The European Tour, Titleist is providing the opportunity for 32 golfers to go ‘inside-the-ropes’ on Saturday and Sunday of each of the upcoming Rolex Series events to be dialled in and experience the complete performance of its tour-proven 917 metals family.

Under the watchful eye of Titleist’s team of expert fitting technicians, golfers will be fitted alongside some of the best players in the world on the driving ranges at Portstewart Golf Club and Dundonald Links as competition to become the latest European Tour champion intensifies.

All lucky winners will receive a day-pass for either Saturday or Sunday to watch all of the action, before being invited onto the range to enjoy a custom-fit session with a Titleist Product Specialist.

The Ultimate Fit, which launched to great acclaim at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, will also run at this year’s British Masters supported by Sky Sports.

Golfers can enter The Ultimate Fit at the Irish Open before Sunday 2nd July at 23:59 and for the Scottish Open before Sunday 9th July at 23:59 after which winners will be selected via a random prize draw.

In addition to entry to the tournament for this once-in-a-lifetime custom-fit experience, three lucky ‘Ultimate Winners’ will also receive an invitation to play over the either Portstewart or Dundonald Links on the Monday following the tournament, including an overnight stay at a local hotel and an exclusive Team Titleist goodie bag.

To find out further information about The Ultimate Fit events and to enter the free prize-draw, visit europeantour.com/en/europeantour/articles/titleist-ultimate-fit

Good luck to everyone who enters.