First American Golf Free Golf Show Line Up Announced

Visitors to the first free Golf Show in London next month will be treated to an array of LET Tour players, trick shot masterclasses, tuition and the chance to test all the latest gear

American Golf Free Golf Show Line Up Announced

American Golf, along with the European Tour and Sky Sports, will be bringing brands, personalities, Tour players and stars of today and tomorrow to the stage when it opens its doors at the ExCel in London on Friday April 7th.

Visitors to the show will enjoy all of this – and more – for FREE as American Golf enters its Golf Show season.

Ladies European Tour players Carly Booth, Amy Boulden and Sophie Walker have confirmed their attendance. They will be walking the floors, joining in with all the fun and presenting on the main stage. Look out for their social media take over!

World Golf Trick Shot Champion, Geoff Swain, makes a welcome return after performing to packed audiences in Manchester last year.

3Hammers’ Golf Complex Academy coaches Rob Bluck and John Cheetham will also be bringing some amazing skills to the stage with their talented Juniors.

If you want to improve your own game then the masterclasses from American Golf Ambassador Elizabeth Mallett and European Tour coach Damian Taylor will certainly take your fancy.

Those golfers interested in gear will have access to the latest products courtesy of exhibitors at the show and will also be able to try out the latest clubs on the Driving Range.

If that’s not enough to satisfy your inner tech-geek, then the daily product slots on the main stage will give you detailed insight into the newest product technologies on the market.

“We’re really excited about the London and Manchester shows. The line up we have is incredible. To get so many talented people in one place is quite an achievement! We are really looking forward to watching the action on the main stage,” comments Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf.

For full details of the London and Manchester Golf Shows in association with The European Tour and Sky Sports and to register for your FREE tickets visit: http://www.americangolf.co.uk/free-shows/free-shows.html