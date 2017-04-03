With its first Free Golf Show of the season taking place on Friday, American Golf has given Golf Monthly exclusive access to the people behind the scenes who bring their ideas to life.





First American Golf Free Golf Show This Week

Here we chat with Nick Clemens, Founder and Director of Provision Events about the process of working with American Golf to put on the biggest Free Golf Show in Europe.

With a C.V. that reads like a world tour of dream trips, it’s a surprise that the name Provision isn’t better known.

The Open, Olympics, Ryder Cup, Wimbledon, Presidents Cup, Silverstone, Twickenham, European Tour and PGA Tour events all over the world; it’s fair to say that when the biggest and best sporting events want to deliver a fan experience fitting of their status, it’s Provision that they turn to.

“We get to work in some pretty cool places,” explains Clemens.

“As golfers, the six years we’ve helped provide the fanzone at The Open has been a highlight and going into our 6th year at the BMW PGA Championship we know that we’ve been privileged to experience a unique view of the best events in golf.”

“Konrad and me (co-founder of Provision Konrad Brochocki) were both PGA Professionals before we set up Provision so it really does make us proud to work at the heart of the game and to give fans of the game the best experience they can possibly have.

That’s one of the things that appealed most when American Golf approached us to put together their Golf Shows.”

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communication at American Golf picks up the story, “When we were thinking about ways to bring golf to more people a golf show seemed an obvious choice.

“We wanted to make sure that if a novice or a scratch player were to turn up they would have an experience that got them excited about the game and made them want to get out and hit more balls.

“We knew that was something we didn’t have the expertise to deliver on our own so we went straight to Provision as in the industry their reputation proceeds them.

“When we found out that they could fit us in around their commitments at the Olympics and the Open we knew we were on to a good thing!”

Clemens continues, “The blank sheet of paper at the start of any project is daunting but American Golf had a clear vision for what they wanted.

“We’ve been asked to deliver a high end, interactive golf show with hundreds of opportunities for people to hit golf balls, whatever stage they are at in their golfing journey.

“To get a brief like this is great for us, as this is what me and Konrad both held dear when we were delivering golf lessons as PGA Pros. To combine those experiences with our expertise as Provision has been hugely satisfying.

“We get to help American Golf deliver a 360 degree service to golfers that takes in great customer service, top class coaching, unsurpassed knowledge of the best product for a golfer’s game and most importantly an enthusiasm for golf that is contagious.

“I can’t think of many better ways to get existing golfers playing more and new golfers hooked on the game, particularly when it is offered to golfers absolutely free.”

The first Free American Golf Show, supported by The European Tour and Sky Sports will be at ExCel in London on April 7th to 9th , quickly followed by Event City Manchester on April 28th to 30th .

Later in the season the shows are moving out of arenas and on to the fairways when they’ll be set up inside the ropes at The European Tour Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and the British Masters supported by Sky Sports.