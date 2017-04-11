Thousands joined American Golf this weekend at the ExCel arena in London as the nationwide retailer held its first free golf show of 2017.

First Free Golf Show In London A Huge Success, Manchester Next

The biggest brands in golf got together with stars of the game to put on a free show that provided the opportunity for golfers, novices, families and juniors to celebrate the game of golf.

Ladies European Tour player Sophie Walker was one of the stars of the show on Friday and Saturday with fellow Tour stars Amy Boulden and Carly Booth.

Sophie commented, “Me, Amy and Carly have had a fantastic time at the American Golf Show. It was great to meet so many people who love the game and to get out among the crowd giving hints and tips.

“We can’t wait to do it all again at the end of the month in Manchester when we’ll be up on stage and meeting fans.”

Each American Golf Show is absolutely FREE to enter and all activities in the show, including PGA lessons and club fittings are also free.

The American Golf Shows, held in association with The European Tour and Sky Sports, are the largest free golf shows in Europe.

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf, was delighted with the progress American Golf had made since their first show last year, ”Our show last year was a toe in the water. With the London Show and Manchester at the end of April we’ve jumped in the deep end and the result so far has been fantastic.

“The brands have all impressed with their enthusiasm to get involved and our charity On Course Foundation have done an incredible job of staffing the AG Skills Challenge while raising a lot of money for their fantastic cause.

“We really can’t wait to do it all again at the end of the month in Manchester.”

The shows are held in association with The European Tour and Sky Sports.

With round two just over two weeks away, people can register for FREE tickets at: http://www.americangolf.co.uk/free-shows/free-shows.html