FootJoy, the #1 shoe on Tour, has launched 'the walk of champions' - a campaign that encourages golfers to play more golf.

Footjoy Launches Season-Long Walk Of Champions

To take part, golfers across the UK & Ireland simply download and sign-up to the free Hole19 App which automatically logs golfers’ steps, as well as calories burnt, as they play.

An in-app leaderboard will record golfers’ progress so they can see how they fare against fellow golfers throughout the UK and Ireland, with those who walk the most steps winning a host of FootJoy gear.

Russell Lawes, Footjoy’s marketing manager, said: “We want to encourage more golfers to get out onto the course this season and we think golfers will love the competitive element of the FJ Walk of Champions, no matter how well or badly they play!

“Not only do we want to see more golf being played across the UK and Ireland, we want to reward our brand fans for their dedication and allow them to experience the premium quality and comfort of the FJ line-up.”

The ultimate FJ Walk of Champions prize will be rewarded to those who show commitment to their game over the course of the season, with the four avid golfers who have walked the furthest and the four who have logged the most steps on any one day of the season winning a unique golfing experience with FJ.

A weekly prize draw will reward lucky golfers who simply sign-up and log a round via the Hole19 App with a pair of FJ performance socks.

Monthly prizes will also be awarded to golfers who walk the most steps, with an additional prize draw for golfers who log at least one round per week during each month.

The Hole19 app has been downloaded over 1 million times and provides coverage on over 40,000 courses in 173 countries worldwide.

For more information about the FootJoy Walk of Champions, visit www.hole19golf.com/footjoy/walkofchampions/.