PING won supplier of the Year award for the ninth year running whilst Justin Rose won Performance of the Year.

Foremost Awards Winners Revealed

Foremost member professionals from around the country gathered at the MK Dons stadium in Milton Keynes for the inaugural Foremost Annual Conference, with the two-day programme highlighted by the 2016 Foremost Golf Industry Awards.

Related: How to become a PGA Professional

A celebration of the group and the success of its members from around the country, the dinner was once again hosted by Scottish BBC sports broadcaster, Andrew Cotter.

Jason Broadway from West Cornwall Golf Club in St Ives scooped the night’s most prestigious award, the Foremost Professional of the Year for 2016.

Commenting on Broadway’s achievement, Managing Director Andy Martin said, “Jason supports the concept that the group was founded on by only supporting suppliers within the group. His shop is immaculate and his EMP content is of the highest standard. He’s a strong ambassador for Foremost and worthy winner this year.”

Other recipients of Foremost’s members’ awards were Alex White from Romiley Golf Club in Stockport, who was named the group’s Elite Marketing Professional of the Year, Steve Truman from Llanwern Golf Club in Newport, who received the award for Breakthrough Professional of the Year, and Dean Saunders from Girton Golf Club in Cambridge, who received the new Assistant Professional of the Year award.

Highlighted by Supplier of the Year which went to PING for the ninth consecutive year, the Golf Industry Awards Dinner was also the occasion when the winners of the Foremost Supplier Awards were announced.

PING also claimed the awards for both Wood Model of the Year (PING G) and Iron Model of the Year (PING G), while Acushnet also enjoyed a successful night, taking home Shoe Model of the Year (FootJoy Contour), Wedge Model of the Year (Titleist Vokey SM6) and Ball Model of the Year (Titleist Pro V1).

Completing the product award winners were Proquip who won Waterproof Model of the Year with their Pro-Flex ‘exclusive live’ outwear range, Odyssey who won Putter Model of the Year (Works range), Motocaddy who won Trolley of the Year (S1), and Big Max who won Most Innovative Product of the Year (IQ360 push trolley).

Four Golf Monthly Consumer Awards were also presented, with the first going to young Belgium European Tour player, Thomas Pieters, who won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year category ahead of Si Woo Kim, Jeunghun Wang and Emiliano Grillo.

Justin Rose won Performance of the Year, thanks to his gold medal winning performance at the Olympics in Rio, while Henrik Stenson edged out Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Aria Jutanugarn and Danny Willett to scoop the coveted Golfer of the Year Award. Unsurprisingly, Arnold Palmer was the clear winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Game Award, following the sad passing of the legendary figure back in September.