Reader Opportunity- Free 90 Minute Lesson and Feature In Golf Monthly

Have you been struggling with your game this season? We’re giving eight of you the chance to have a free 90 minute lesson with a Golf Monthly Top25 Coach.

The lucky eight who are selected will be taking part in our regular Golf Monthly magazine feature ‘Help! I can’t…’ where our Top25 coaches take a shot that is regularly ruining your rounds and get to the bottom of fixing it during a free 90 minute lesson.

The eight individual lessons will take place at The London Club in Kent on Thursday the 28th of September and Friday the 29th of September, with slots at 9-10:30, 10:30-12, 1-2:30 and 2:30-4 both days.

Each slot will also accounts for some time to take pictures and film some video content for the magazine and our online channels.

For these eight slots we’re looking for players struggling with any of the following swing issues:

Blocks

Hooks

Pulls

Bad ball striking (fat/thin/top)

Poor pitching distance control

Bad bunker shots

Lack of chipping consistency

Missing short putts

If you think you might fit the bill for one of these instruction slots, please apply with the following details to jake.oreilly@timeinc.com by Friday the 22nd of September, with ‘Help opportunity’ as the subject line.

Name –

Handicap –

Home club (if applicable) –

Couple of lines describing your swing issue –

Your availability on the 28/29th –

Good luck to all those who apply!