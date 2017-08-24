GCSE Results Day 2017 Golf Gift Ideas

Is a golfer close to you getting their GCSE results today and you want to reward their hard work with a golfing gift? Here are some ideas...

It’s GCSE Results Day today, here are some golfing ideas if you’re looking to get someone you love a a gift…

Equipment:

A TaylorMade M2 driver? Buy now from Amazon

The new TaylorMade M2 driver is one of the standouts from 2017 and is in the bag of Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia amongst others.

A Scotty Cameron putter

Scotty Cameron putters are the Ferraris of golf clubs – quality, craftsmanship and an immense feel. Whilst they may not be cheap, they make a great gift as putters can last forever, and after all, it is the club that you use the most in every round.

Titleist Players 5 StaDry Stand Bag

It’s fully waterproof, lightweight and will house your clubs for a number of years if needed – a great, quality gift that will enhance the owner’s time on the golf course.

Buy from Amazon

A round at a Golf Monthly Top 100 Course

A round at a GM Top 100 golf course would be a special gift that they would remember for a very long time. Check out our list here.

A lesson with a Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach

Give the gift of better golf with a lesson with a Golf Monthly Top 100 Coach!

A golf break

Take them on a golf break to one of the UK and Ireland’s stunning venues! Your Golf Travel are currently featuring a one night stay and a round at GM Top 100 course Druids Glen and another round at Druids Heath for just £149!

Tickets to a professional event

There’s nothing quite like seeing the pros do their thing up close. The British Masters takes place at Close House near Newcastle in October and tickets are still available here at £110 for an adult season ticket (Wednesday – Sunday) and just £90 for a concession (16-21).

A Golf Monthly subscription

Get the world’s oldest golf magazine delivered to their door every four weeks! Subscriptions currently have 36% off for 13 issues at just £40.99.

Golf clothes

A great gift to mark their A level results would be a quality item of golf clothing – like a Galvin Green waterproof suit or midlayer.

A special pair of golf shoes

FootJoy MyJoys, like Scotty Cameron putters, are special items to own. MyJoys can be personalised to your taste, so make the perfect gift on A level results day 2017.

Golf tech

Golfers love their gadgets. Here are some of our favourites – the PowaKaddy C2 Compact Electric Trolley, Bushnell Pro X2 laser range finer or GolfBuddy WTX GPS watch.

