The snake is thought to be a 'scrub python', Australia's biggest snake which can grow up to 8.5 metres long.

Giant Python Devours Wallaby on Golf Course

Golfers playing at the Paradise Palms course in Cairns, Australia on Saturday got a shock when they noticed a giant python eating a whole wallaby on the fairway.

Related: Gigantic Alligator Spotted at Florida Golf Course

Robert Willemse was on the 17th hole at the North Queensland course when he became aware of the hungry python.

“It had (the wallaby) in a vice-like grip and it was swallowing it,” Mr Willemse, who regularly plays at Paradise Palms told AFP, after taking a break from his round to have a look.

He took some photos of the snake eating its dinner before completing his game.

“I heard later on… as other golfers and staff members came out to have a look at it, that it did actually succeed in swallowing it all and then it rolled into a dry creek nearby and slithered away into the bush, probably to digest its rather large meal,” he said.

Related: Rules of Golf – Dangerous Situations

“There’s a lot of wildlife in the tropical north,” Mr Willemse added, noting that wallabies were a common sight on the course, although snakes were not.

Mr Willemse said the snake most likely dropped onto the marsupial from a tree.

“The snake would never have been able to catch the wallaby in the open like where it was eating it,” he said.

“It looked like it might have dropped out of a tree, got a hold of (the wallaby), then there was a bit of a struggle and it rolled into the middle of the fairway.”

Have you ever seen a snake on the course? If so, send us in your pictures!