All Your Golf Travel bookings in April to Trump Turnberry will go into a prize draw for the chance to get the trip completely free thanks to the new 'Go Free With Lee' promotion

The new Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry is a true masterpiece

Go Free With Lee When You Book A Trip To Trump Turnberry This April

Throughout 2017, former world number one and Your Golf Travel Brand Ambassador Lee Westwood will be offering Your Golf Travel clients lots of chances to win FREE golf holidays!

Lucky prize winners will ‘Go Free with Lee’ to a new exciting venue each and every month.

Kicking things off is four-time Open Championship host and Golf Monthly’s #1 ranked golf course Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Go Free With Lee will include UK trips as well as destinations such as France, Spain, and the likes of Morocco and Turkey too.

With one golf trip to giveaway to his twitter followers, it’s worth heading over to follow Lee on twitter @WestwoodLee, and what’s more; anyone booking a break to the venue in question each month will go into a prize draw to have their trip completely refunded.

Your Golf Travel will be running with Trump Turnberry up until the end of April. All bookings in April to Trump Turnberry will go into a prize draw for the chance to get their trip to Turnberry FREE.

The four-time Open Championship host recently saw some stunning changes to the famous Ailsa golf course.

They were implemented by renowned architect, Martin Ebert, which included the creation of five dramatic new holes plus a range of alterations covering virtually every corner of the course.

TRUMP TURNBERRY TOPS OUR TOP 100 UK & IRELAND COURSE RANKINGS

Five new holes were created at the 6th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th, together with alterations to all other holes including the reshaping and positioning of bunkers, new tees and green positions and the softening of green contours to provide for more options for flag positions.

Turnberry’s iconic lighthouse, which has acted as a timeless beacon for golfers from across the world, has also re-emerged as the world’s most impressive halfway house.

Winner will be announced at the end of April.

Prize is:

– 1 Night, Dinner, BB + 2 Rounds

– Staying in the luxury Lighthouse Suite

– 2 Rounds of Golf including The Ailsa Course

– Valid for 4 people

The customer will need to quote “GoFreewithLee” upon booking. https://www.yourgolftravel.com/go-free-with-lee