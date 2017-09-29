The best images from a superb day at the 2017 Golf Monthly Help 4 Heroes Forum Day at Hankley Common Golf Club in Surrey

Golf Monthly Help 4 Heroes Forum Day 2017 Gallery

The 2017 Golf Monthly Help 4 Heroes Forum Day at Hankley Common was a huge success, raising £13,000 to take the running total raised from the eight annual days to around £96,000!

Read: Golf Monthly Help 4 Heroes Forum Day raises £13,000

89 golfers teed it up on the Surrey heathland classic, with the course looking and playing superb.

Here are the best images from the day: