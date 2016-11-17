Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Gallery Nick Bonfield November 17, 2016 0shares 0shares The best images from the Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 at Camberley Heath Golf Club 1/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Some 80 forum members descended on Camberley Heath for the 2016 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes charity day 2/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Blue in Munich, JamesR, Khameleon and GM Editor Mike Harris 3/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Njrose51 Philly169, Liverpool Phil and GM’s Jake O’Reilly 4/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Tree trouble! 5/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Camberley Heath’s beautiful closing hole 6/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 GM Editor Mike Harris sets one on its way on 18… 7/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 … and it finds the bottom of the cup! 8/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 No such luck for Fish! 9/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Peter Finch celebrates a timely eagle on the closing hole 10/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Homerjsimpson, clearly inspired by playing alongside Rick Shiels and Peter Finch, dispatches a piercing iron shot towards the target 11/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Liverpool Phil finds himself in a spot of bother on the par-3 10th 12/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Surely the silkiest swing on display at Camberley Heath… GM’s Nick Bonfield! 13/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Sign of four: the winners of the team competition 14/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Fish awards the longest drive prize to Philly169 15/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Kraxx68 won nearest the pin after his thinned 9-iron on the par-3 14th took one bounce, hit the pin and landed stone dead 16/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Bogie Boy managed to keep a lot of those off his card en route to winning the Stableford competition 17/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Sandy with the Rickg memorial plaque – awarded in honour of the late event co-organiser for special services to the Help for Heroes day 18/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 The Golf Monthly Help for Heroes forum day raised £14,000 for the charity 19/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Rick Shiels and Peter Finch enjoying the charity auction 20/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Legendary auctioneer Mark Head in the midst of his charity auction – always one of the highlights of the day 21/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 The Golf Monthly Help for Heroes forum golf day has raised in excess of £70,000 since its inauguration in 2010 22/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 The pre-auction game of heads and tails always proves popular 23/23 Golf Monthly Help for Heroes Forum Day 2016 Many thanks to Camberley Heath for being such a great host venue