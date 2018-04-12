We have a reader day at the fantastic Walton Heath Golf Club on 15th May. Here's how to get involved...

Take Part In Golf Monthly’s Invest In Your Game ‘Over 50s Challenge’!

Golf Monthly, in association with Flying Colours Wealth Management, is proud to announce this new golf experience for 2018. This exciting day offers golfers the opportunity to play a competitive round on a Top 100 course, hone their technique with advice from a top PGA professional and benefit from an introduction to Flying Colours Wealth and its personal wealth-management services.

The event will be held at the prestigious Walton Heath Golf Club, in Surrey on Tuesday May 15, 2018. Home to two famous courses, the Old and the New – both ranked in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 courses – Walton Heath has staged many notable events including the Ryder Cup, The European Open and US Open Qualifying. This October The British Masters hosted by Justin Rose will be played over the Old Course.

EXPRESS YOUR INTEREST HERE

Learn

The event is hosted by Guy Myles (CEO of Flying Colours and previously founder of Octopus Investments) who will present an overview of how you can organize your finances to take advantage of opportunities and avoid mistakes. The presentation is intended to be useful and enjoyable and will last no longer than 45 minutes.

Flying Colours Wealth is a national financial advice and wealth management company and has offices in Ascot, Godalming, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Lincoln and Liverpool. They provide independent high quality financial advice and specialize in finding ways to improve people’s returns and getting the most from their money.

Improve

Golfers will get to take part in an interactive 75-minute putting clinic with Walton Heath head professional, Simon Peaford, where they will benefit from tips, drills and advice to improve their putting.

Play

An 18-hole stableford competition will be held over the New Course course, ranked number 50 in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 courses 2017/18

PROGRAMME OF THE DAY

08.30 – Registration and breakfast

09.30 – An Introduction to Flying Colours Wealth

10.30 – Putting clinic with Walton Heath head professional, Simon Peaford

12.00 – 18-hole stableford competition on the New course

5.00 – Meal and Prize-giving

Entry fee for this fantastic day is £75

The event is open to male and female golfers aged 50 and over. Handicap limit is 24 for men and 36 for ladies.

