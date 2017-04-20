The R&A and USGA are working with golf's handicapping authorities and plan to announce proposals on new worldwide handicap system later this year
Golf’s Governing Bodies Planning ‘World Handicap System’
Golf’s handicap system looks to be getting a shake up.
The R&A and USGA have announced that they are working together, along with golf’s handicapping authorities across the globe, to create a one-size-fits-all handicap system.
Details of the ‘World Handicap System’ will be announced later this year with the aim to ‘adopt a universal set of principles and procedures that will apply globally’.
There are currently six different handicapping systems worldwide, with GB&I’s system administered by CONGU.
The R&A and USGA have been working with golf organisations across the world to extensively review the handicap systems currently in place.
They have been working together now for two years to shape the future world handicap system, and have considered golf’s different cultures and formats of play.
They have also been looking at course ratings, also known as slope, which is not currently a factor in GB&I with our Standard Scratch Score and Competition Scratch Score.
The R&A and USGA has formed a joint committee with representatives of:
- Golf Australia
- Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) in Great Britain and Ireland
- European Golf Association (EGA)
- South African Golf Association (SAGA)
- Argentine Golf Association (AAG)
- United States Golf Association (USGA)
- Japan Golf Association
- Golf Canada
The joint committee plans to announce its proposals for the World Handicap System later this year.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We have been concerned for some time that many golfers find the handicapping landscape to be complicated and can be frustrated when it is not always applied in the same way in different parts of the world.
“We are working closely with the existing handicapping bodies to benefit from their insights as we try to formulate a system that will be easy to understand and can be applied consistently on a global basis. We very much appreciate their support for this initiative.”