The Hampshire Hog and Rose will return in April at North Hants Golf Club in Fleet.

The Hampshire Hog and Rose tournaments will take place for the 59th and 43rd time respectively this April as the country’s best amateurs gather to compete for the coveted prizes.

The best in the ladies’ amateur game will take to North Hants Golf Club on April 12th, coinciding with the final day of The Masters at Augusta National. The men will compete seven days later on the same course.

Although most eyes will be on the conclusion of the year’s first major, there’s good reason to keep up to date with the events unfolding in the ladies’ tournament given the name of one of the most recent past champions.

England’s own Charley Hull won the Hampshire Rose in 2010 and currently competes on the Ladies’ European Tour. The Kettering-born star won her first professional tournament at the Lalla Meryem Cup last March and became the youngest competitor in the Solheim Cup when she played the event in 2013 at the age of 17.

The Hampshire Hog, taking place on April 19th, can also lay claim to helping kick-start another famous career. Justin Rose was just 14 when he won in 1995 and he has, of course, gone on to compete in multiple Ryder Cups, as well as taking the 2013 U.S. Open title.

Andy Sullivan, currently performing well on the European Tour, also competed in the event in 2011. Sullivan has won the South African Open and Joburg Open since starting on tour.

More famous names to have graced the tournament in Fleet include Sandy Lyle, who won in 1977, Gordon Brand Jnr. and Steven Richardson.

The tournament, played on a course designed by James Braid, began in 1957 and was won by Michael Bonallack. The most recent winner was Sam Edwards and he will be back this year in an attempt to become the first player to win back-to-back titles since Major D.A. Blair MBE in 1967.

As if the opportunity to see some of the emerging players in the UK wasn’t enough incentive to make the journey, entry to both the Hampshire Rose and Hog is free.