The Hampshire club raised over £10,000 for Step by Step, a Homeless Charity helping young people facing homelessness and adversity

Hartley Wintney Golf Club Raise Over £10,000 For Step by Step!

Hartley Wintney Golf Club Captains Tony Wise, Julie Rumsby and Philip Welch chose to support local charity Step by Step during their year of captaincy.

Throughout the club’s 125th anniversary year, various events have taken place such as the Pro-Am, coffee mornings, golfing competitions and a fashion show supported by local companies including Experience clothes shop in Fleet.

Step by Step’s community fundraiser Jenny Jackson said:

“It has been a pleasure to meet members and staff throughout the year. The work that Tony, Julie and Philip have put into fundraising as well as all of the support they have received from the club to do this is really inspiring and certainly something I hope will motivate other clubs to support Step by Step.

When a community come together great things happen, the community of Hartley Wintney Golf Club have certainly proved this.”

The club raised an incredible £11,436.04 for Step by Step these monies really are life-changing for young people in the local area.

Knowing that someone cares, having a safe place to stay with warm food to eat and access to the support of trained staff really is the first step to building a better future for many of the young people staying with us.

Lucy was with Step by Step in 2010 and came back to visit last year:

“I was made homeless when my mum died and my dad moved up north, leaving me homeless. I was trying to get through college, which I succeeded in even though it took me an extra year. I went to uni and I am going back to complete my master’s in September.”