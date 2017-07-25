42 girls in Lincolnshire went from beginners to competitors after six training sessions, culminating with Elsham GC's Super 6 tournament

Inaugural Girls Open A Success At Elsham GC In Lincolnshire

Monday 17th July saw Elsham Golf Club in Lincolnshire stage their Inaugural Girls Open.

42 girls from three different local secondary schools were invited down to Elsham on a scorching hot day, where awaiting the pupils was a Super 6’s tournament laid out on the front 9 of the main course.

The event was the final part to a summer of Girls Coaching that Elsham had undertaken within the local community.

Assistant Professional Dane Duffin, had previously coached 5 sessions in each of the schools (Baysgarth, Sir John Nelthorpe and Vale of Ancholme) with a sixth session back at the club.

Over this period Golf was delivered to over 400 girls with the majority experiencing golf for the very first time.

The day itself began with an introduction then a group warm up on the practice ground where local trainer Amanda Wheatley put the girls through their paces.

The girls, in groups of 6, then headed to their stations and with the help of several club volunteers and the event was under way.

90 minutes and 6 holes later the tournament was over and the girls headed back to the clubhouse for the prize giving. All the prizes on offer were kindly donated by the Golf Foundation.

All participants were given an Open Championship hat, balls and tees.

The winners received a golf club, Open Championship Flag and were also awarded the Trophy, donated by the Ladies Section of Elsham.

Once all the cards were in and the scores totalled up, the runners up were announced as Sir John Nelthorpe Team 2 and the Winners of the First Elsham Girls Open were Vale Academy Team 3.

On hosting the coaching sessions and organising the event Assistant Professional Dane Duffin said “To be part of this event has been a real privilege, for this coaching model to be the first in the Country is a honour.

“To see the girls develop over the 6 sessions and enjoying themselves here at the club for this event makes me feel very satisfied. I look forward to continuing the work in our Girls Academy.”

Head Professional David McNicholas added “For Elsham to host an event like this shows how a traditional Golf Club is willing to open its doors and welcome in the next generation of golfers.

“Dane has done a great job working closely with the schools and the Golf Foundation. Hopefully the model used can be rolled out Nationally to encourage more young people to try this great sport. Well done to all those involved and we look forward to hosting the event once again in 2018”