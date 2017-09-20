Southwood Golf Course in Farnborough, Hampshire is under threat from the local council and Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose pledged support to save the course he played as a junior

Justin Rose Pledges Support To Save Southwood Golf Course In Hampshire

A Hampshire golf course is in danger of closing down as the local council threatens to turn it into a natural parkland.

Southwood Golf Course is a pay and play facility in Farnborough and has been the centre for much of the local golfing community for 40 years.

Major champion and Olympic Gold Medallist Justin Rose, who played Southwood as a junior, growing up in nearby Fleet, pledged his support on Twitter.

Rose said, “Played Southwood many times as a junior, it’s a great course to grow this great game.”

“Rushmoor Council you should think again….”

Currently, the closure has only been suggested by the local council Rushmoor, who have said that there will be a six week public consultation period.

They plan to turn the course, which is on 50 hectres of land, into a ‘Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace’.

Southwood golfers currently have a petition named ‘Stop the closure of Southwood Golf Course’ for people to sign. You can sign the petition here.

It reads:

‘Southwood Golf Course has been an integral part of the local community for 40 years and attracts visitors from all walks of life who can enjoy a beautiful course at an affordable price not available at other courses in the area. The facility is well used by members and non-members alike with over 25,000 rounds of golf played every year.

The golf course contributes to a vibrant, inclusive community for males and females of all ages. It embraces diversity in our community by encouraging and providing participation for all, regardless of age, gender, ethnic background or income.

It plays a vital part in the health and well being of it’s members and a closure would remove many members’ primary source of physical exercise and social community, without an affordable, local alternative.

It has raised in the region of £300,000 for local charities, unrelated to the club itself, such as Frimley Park Children’s Hospital, Help for Heroes, Alzheimer’s & Dementia charities, Count the Kicks and many others.

It’s closure would not guarantee the space would be used, maintained and enjoyed by as many people who use the Golf Course currently.’

Sign the petition to stop Southwood Golf Course’s closure

