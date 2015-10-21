London Golf Show: 10 reasons to visit

After 11 years and 18 successful shows in London, Manchester and Birmingham, the Golf Show Group is back again with its flagship event

The London Golf Show is back for the 11th time in 2015 and bigger than ever before, with the aim of helping you get the most from your game.

This show – which takes place at Glow, Bluewater from November 13-15 – is designed to provide a truly interactive experience for golfers of all ages, with informed technical advice, PGA tuition and education, guest interviews, a huge indoor driving range, custom fitting, club testing, golf simulators and the latest golf gadgets.

This year, the show will comprise a series of zones – from coaching and equipment to kid’s and women’s – which all come together to enhance the spectator experience and reinforce the show’s reputation as the UK’s biggest golfing extravaganza.

Below, we list 10 of the best reasons to visit this November….

Two-for-one tickets

Golf Monthly has teamed up with the London Golf Show to offer all readers two-for-one tickets to the show. All you have to do to take advantage of this fantastic offer is visit www.londongolfshow.com/golfmonthly. Alternatively, call 08448586749, quoting the same reference. What’s more, under-16s go free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Free golf

Visitors are able to claim five rounds of golf for free when they come to the show. Local golf operator the Pentland Group is giving away rounds at Pedham Place, Etchinghill and Boughton Golf Clubs to attendees.

Free coaching

Gary Smith, and England Golf coach for the last 14 years, will be one of a number of instructors imparting their wisdom to visitors from their dedicated coaching areas, as well as on stage. Former European Tour professional Benn Barham and his team from P Golf Coaching will also be offering 15-minute individual sessions to visitors as all parties aim to break the show record of more than 800 lessons.

Rick Shiels and Peter Finch

YouTube stars and PGA-qualified professionals Rick Shiels and Peter Finch – who, between them, have amassed more than 80,000 subscribers and 18 million views – will be giving free 45-minute lessons at the show. Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. To find out how to book a lesson, click here.

Competitions

Get your competitive juices flowing by taking part in a number of competitions that are running over the three days, including London’s Nearest the Pin Championship. There are some great prizes up for grabs.

Latest equipment

The London Golf Show will bring together the leading golf brands to create one of the UK’s largest indoor demo days. Representatives of the brands will be on hand to offer expert advice and a full custom-fitting experience. In addition, Titleist will be providing a ball-fitting facility to make sure you are playing the right ball for your game.

Golf Tourism Show

The London Golf Show also features the Golf Tourism Show, which is dedicated to showing off some of the best destinations on planet golf. Look out for some exclusive offers.

Live stage

The live stage is always one of the most popular elements of the show. This year, World Trick Shot Champion Geoff Swain and partner Kevin Carpenter, known as the Golf Trick Shot Boys, and the Dean Davis Trick Shot Show will once again wow the crowds with an amazing array of feats and skills.

Putting specialist

Putting guru Andy Gorman, whose specialist input has helped Charley Hull reach the top of the European rankings, will be giving out free lessons and sharing his expertise to all show attendees.

Easy access

The London Golf Show moved from Earls Court to its new home at Glow, Bluewater – just off junction 2 of the M25 and complete with free parking – in 2014. More than 13,000 golf fans descended on the purpose-built venue to check out the latest equipment launches, celebrity appearances, coaching tips, skill challenges, fashions and must-play courses.

Once again, the London Golf Show promises to be a epic golfing spectacle. We hope to see you there!