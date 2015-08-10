LPGA founder Louise Suggs dies

Suggs' 61 LPGA titles included 11 major championships.

LPGA founder and 11-time major winner Louise Suggs has died.

The 91-year-old was regarded as a pioneer of the women’s game, co-founding the LPGA with 12 other people in 1950.

During a successful career, she won 61 titles, with 11 majors among them, and 15 amateur championships. She was also the first woman to win the golf grand slam

Suggs, who was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia, became president of the LPGA nine years after winning her first two major titles in 1946, the Women’s Western Open and the Titleholders Championship.

Her last win came in 1962 at the St. Petersburg Open, three years after her final major.

Suggs still holds the record for the highest winning margin at the US Women’s Open, after she finished 14 shots clear with a score of 291 over her rival Babe Zaharias.

She sits thirds in the list of major winners, behind Patty Berg on 15 and Mickey Wright on 13.

Suggs, who served as president of the LPGA until 1957, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1951 alongside Zaharias, Berg, and Betty Jameson.

Earlier this year, the Royal and Ancient GC of St Andrews invited Suggs to become an honorary member alongside Dame Laura Davies, Annika Sorenstam, The Princess Royal, Renee Powell, Belle Robertson MBE and Lally Segard.

The LPGA rookie of the year award is also named after Suggs.