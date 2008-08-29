Marriott Golf launches International Family Golf Festival

Marriott Golf, one of the worlds premier golf operators, is reaching out to families all over the world and promoting togetherness in golf. Today, Marriott Golf launched its International Family Golf Festival program, a year long series of one day family golf events taking place at 9 Marriott Golf managed destinations throughout the UK.

The Marriott International Family Golf Festival, which encourages parents and children to learn and play the game together, invites families to Marriott Golf properties for an afternoon of FREE golf instruction, clinics, fun activities, interactive golf games, family golf programs, a chance to win a variety of prizes, and more. In addition, after 3:00 p.m., families and children can play golf for free as part of Marriott Golfs Kids Golf-4-Free program. The 2008 Family Golf Festival will take place at designated Marriott Golf properties, from September through October, on the following dates:

6 September – Dalmahoy



7 September – St Pierre



7 September – Breadsall Priory



7 September – Tudor Park



21 September – Forest of Arden



28 September – Sprowston Manor



12 October – Worsley Park



14 October – Hollins Hall



19 October – Meon Valley

At Marriott, we place great emphasis on family time, and this international event is designed specifically to allow families to enjoy a day of golf, together, at our 10 premier golf destinations throughout the UK, said Stephen Follett, Director of Golf Operations for Marriott UK. The game of golf is rapidly evolving as a family sport and we believe Marriotts Family Golf Festival is an ideal way to showcase this great game as a way for Moms, Dads, and kids to spend quality time together on the golf course.

The Marriott International Family Golf Festival is the latest effort by Marriott to promote family golf. In 2005, Marriott Golf launched Kids Golf-4-Free, a first-of-its-kind program that enables kids up to 15 years old to golf for free when accompanied by a full paying adult after 3:00 p.m. In addition, Marriott Golf also offers free lessons anytime to kids up to 15 years old when accompanied by an adult who is taking a fully paid lesson from a Marriott Golf instructor. This program, which is available at some of Marriott Golfs most prestigious resort destinations worldwide, was complemented in 2007 by the Kids Rent-4-Free program, which provides kids 15 years old and under with a free rental set of Accu-Length clubs when they participate in the Kids Golf-4-Free program.

For more information on these fantastic days please go to: www.marriottgolf.com.