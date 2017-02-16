The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers will vote on admitting women members again next month after failing to reach a two-thirds majority last May

New Vote On Women Members At Muirfield

Muirfield has announced that it will vote again on whether to allow women as members, with the result expected by the middle of next month.

The East Lothian links is owned by, and home to, The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG) which is the oldest golf club in the world.

The HCEG fell just short of the required two-thirds majority of 66% last May where 64% voted to allow female members.

The R&A, golf’s governing body in every country across the world bar the USA and Mexico, then announced they would be taking the course off the Open Championship rota.

Muirfield has hosted 16 Opens, most recently in 2013 when Phil Mickelson won his first Claret Jug.

This is how Golf Monthly editor commented on the decision:

In a Press Release issued by the HGEC, the club are hopeful that the outcome will be in favour of admitting women members.

“The postal ballot will be independently scrutinised and the outcome is expected to be announced in mid-March 2017”.

“Voting in favour of the resolution to admit women as Members is recommended, unanimously, by the captain, captain nominate and the club committee of the Honourable Company.”

After last year’s vote, HCEG Captain Henry Fairweather said that the club wants to restore it’s reputation after the wide-spread criticism received from around the world.

“A substantial majority of our members voted for change and many have voiced their disappointment with the ballot result and with subsequent events.

“The Club Committee believes that a clear and decisive vote in favour of admitting women as members is required to enable us to begin the task of restoring the reputation of the Club that has been damaged by the earlier ballot outcome.”

In June last year, 2016 Open venue Royal Troon voted to admit women members, just as 14-time Open host Royal St Georges did in 2015.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews voted to allow female members in September 2014.

Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic golf venue has been under controversy recently for not allowing women as full members or to play on Sundays.