North Hants Golf Club Raise £14,500 For Prostate Cancer UK

Birdies, bogeys and a record £14,500!

When Chris Traill began his year as captain of North Hants Golf Club twelve months ago he enthusiastically nominated Prostate Cancer UK as his designated charity.

What he didn’t know was that his decision would lead to a stunning £14,500 bonanza, the biggest amount ever raised by the Hampshire club during a captain’s year as well as the largest individual club contribution to be received by PCUK.

“It’s been a real commitment by the club as a whole and though it was hard work throughout the year no-one ever flagged, ” said Chris.

“I can’t thank everyone involved enough. I’m so proud of North Hants for digging so deep and the same goes for the many sponsors and individuals from outside who came to various golf days and functions.

“I always knew that raising money for Prostate Cancer would be my chosen charity. My father, Ken, died from bone cancer as a result of his prostate problems and I’ve known others who have been affected by this cancer.

In fact I doubt there are many people who do not have a friend or relative or work colleague who has been diagnosed. We all need to work together to find ever-improved cures via the sort of research carried out by PCUK.”

Chris handed over a cheque for £14,000 – a further £500 is also due from CALA Homes for whom Chris is Construction Director – to GM’s Bill Elliott who is a long-term Golf Ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK.

“When I spoke about all things prostate at Chris’s charity day dinner last summer I never thought he would lead this terrific club to such a fantastic amount of money. He, and they, should all be very proud of themselves. This has set the bar very high for everyone else, ” said Elliott. .

North Hants GC near Fleet is also the home club of Ryder Cup star and United States Open winner Justin Rose.

Justin now lives in Florida while playing the PGA Tour but honed his skills at the club as a teenager and remains a member with a special ‘Rose Room’ hosting his many achievements on the world stage.

Now they have something else to boast about. Can your club do better?