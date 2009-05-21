Pilsner Urquell launches free ’19th Hole’ in London

Pilsner Urquell is launching its very own ‘19th Hole’ – an outdoor event taking place in London at the end of May and beginning of June to celebrate and raise awareness of it’s status as the Official Beer of the Open Championship, and to help you enjoy golf’s perfect beer moment.

The events are due to take place at Parsons Green on May 30-31, and Broadgate Arena on June 3-5 with activities including: a virtual Turnberry course golf simulator, a 4-hole outdoor putting green, golf quizzes, and a Clubhouse where you can relax, enjoy and pour your very own complimentary pint of Pilsner Urquell.

The famous Claret Jug will also be on show at Parsons Green where you’ll be able to have your picture taken with the Claret Jug, and there will be a competition with prizes including a VIP trip to this year’s Open Championship at Turnberry, a full set of Callaway golf clubs, and cases of Pilsner Urquell.

The event is entirely free of charge, and should be a very pleasant way to while away a couple of hours.

Parsons Green: Saturday 30th 12-8pm and Sunday 31st May 12-7pm.

Broadgate Arena: Wednesday 3rd & Thursday 4th June 12-9pm. Friday 5th June 12-8pm.

